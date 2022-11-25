Chan Chuen-bui in the subdivided flat that is home to him, his wife and daughter. Photo: Edmond So
Campaigners and politicians appeal for more help for people on lower incomes as Hong Kong power and transport services ask for rate increases
- Hong Kong families already fighting to keep heads above water will suffer most from cost of living increases, campaigners and politicians warn
- One man admits he has cut back to one meal a day as inflation and rate increases cut into family’s income
Chan Chuen-bui in the subdivided flat that is home to him, his wife and daughter. Photo: Edmond So