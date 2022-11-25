Four-month-old Cleo Lai, who needs an urgent heart transplant. Her desperate mother and medics have appealed for a donor. Photo: Hong Kong Children’s Hospital
Young Hong Kong mother hopes for ‘miracle’ after desperate appeal for heart donor to save life of baby Cleo

  • Baby Cleo was born in July, later diagnosed with heart muscle problem and has spent much of her young life in hospital
  • Hong Kong Children’s Hospital doctors say Cleo needs transplant before her condition deteriorates further

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 8:40pm, 25 Nov, 2022

