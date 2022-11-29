OSC beneficiary Jebson, eight, and his mother Barsha Gurung. Photo: Jonathan Wong
OSC beneficiary Jebson, eight, and his mother Barsha Gurung. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Building bridges: Hong Kong school offers all-round education to pupils with intellectual disabilities, with plans to create Lego playground

  • Mother Barsha Gurung says Rhenish Church Grace School offers her son Jebson opportunities to learn beyond standard education, such as sports and social activities
  • School undertaking project to build inclusive Lego playground to help pupils with autism and build bridges with rest of community

Nadeem Aiman

Updated: 10:00am, 29 Nov, 2022

