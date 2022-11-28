The government is considering lifting a ban on the use of Hong Kong’s airport as a transshipment point for alternative smoking products made in mainland China. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong government looks to end ban on shipment of mainland China smoking alternatives through city to stem fall in air cargo business
- Government confirms earlier Post report, says it wants to resume shipment of mainland China exports of alternative smoking products through city’s airport
- But officials insist transport by road and sea would be secure to avoid products leaking into the Hong Kong black market
