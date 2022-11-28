People lay flowers at a vigil in Hong Kong to commemorate a deadly fire in Xinjiang that sparked an outcry on mainland over Covid-19 lockdown rules. Photo: Oscar Liu
Event held in Hong Kong’s Central to mark fire in mainland China that killed 10 and injured 9
- Activist ‘Grandma Wong’, 66, injured after man snatches her trademark yellow umbrella
- About 30 police cordon off scene and check IDs of the 50 attendees
