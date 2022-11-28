See Hong Kong-designed tech on a replica of Mars rover Zhu Rong at the coming expo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s top scientific breakthroughs to go on display at expo, including locally designed gear from China’s 2020 Mars mission
- Event wants to ‘inspire youngsters to develop an interest in science and innovation’, says advisory group convenor, Tsui Lap-chee
- Replicas of first-of-its-kind underwater craft and Mars rover are just some of the highlights of the ten-day InnoTech Expo
See Hong Kong-designed tech on a replica of Mars rover Zhu Rong at the coming expo. Photo: EPA-EFE