This 8.9-hectare area in Yuen Long next to Fairview Park is one of the sites chosen for the “light public housing” scheme. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong unveils first sites for ‘light public housing’ scheme for temporary homes, with most located in remote New Territories districts

  • New scheme proposed by city leader aims to build 30,000 transitional homes for low-income families by the 2027-28 financial year
  • Remote sites in Sheung Shui and Yuen Long could have low occupancy rates, lawmaker Scott Leung warns

Edith Lin

Updated: 10:02pm, 29 Nov, 2022

