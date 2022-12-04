Jayson Tang (right) cooks up a storm at Man Ho Chinese Restaurant in the JW Marriott Hotel in Admiralty. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Way of the wok: Hong Kong Michelin star chef Jayson Tang follows in the footsteps of a master
- Raising Cantonese cuisine to new levels of fine dining, young chef pays tribute to mentor Paul Lau
- The boy who preferred sushi now celebrates his Cantonese food heritage, giving it a modern twist
Jayson Tang (right) cooks up a storm at Man Ho Chinese Restaurant in the JW Marriott Hotel in Admiralty. Photo: Jonathan Wong