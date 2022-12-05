The Hong Kong Golf Club has pledged HK$1.5 million from the money raised in a charity game to Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong Golf Club comes out swinging as charity game raises HK$5 million
- City’s top golf club holds 2022 Cup of Kindness tournament to support local charities, with 230 players joining the action
- Club to donate HK$1.5 million to Operation Santa Claus, with HK$1 million going to charity providing care to residents of all ages with physical and mental disabilities
