The government’s “light public housing” scheme aims to build 30,000 flats. Photo: Jelly Tse
Some temporary flats under ‘light public housing’ scheme could cost more to build than permanent homes, minister reveals
- Temporary flat under scheme could cost about HK$680,000, while construction fee for permanent home is HK$650,000, Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho says
- About 10 lawmakers have urged the government to justify costs for the new project proposed in October
