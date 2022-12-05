The government’s “light public housing” scheme aims to build 30,000 flats. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Some temporary flats under ‘light public housing’ scheme could cost more to build than permanent homes, minister reveals

  • Temporary flat under scheme could cost about HK$680,000, while construction fee for permanent home is HK$650,000, Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho says
  • About 10 lawmakers have urged the government to justify costs for the new project proposed in October

Edith Lin

Updated: 8:50pm, 5 Dec, 2022

