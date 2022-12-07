The Italian Women’s Association annual charity fundraiser at the historic PMQ building in Central. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Operation Santa Claus: Italian flair raises 6-figure sum for Hong Kong charities through annual fair
- About 2,000 people thronged the Italian Women’s Association ‘Il Mercatino di IWA’ charity fair, which sold high-quality merchandise at cut prices
- Annual event raises more than HK$600,000 for charity, including Operation Santa Claus, organised by the Post and broadcaster RTHK
