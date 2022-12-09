Mary Lam, the director of merchandise at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, shows off some of the charity postcards available to support Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Operation Santa Claus: magic of Hong Kong Disneyland deployed for Christmas postcard scheme to support charity drive
- ‘Holiday Wishes Charity Postcards’ scheme will see tens of thousands of Christmas wishes sent out, with all proceeds going to OSC
- Postcards feature some of Disney’s most-loved characters, including Duffy and Friends
Mary Lam, the director of merchandise at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, shows off some of the charity postcards available to support Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen