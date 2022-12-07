Conservationists have called for authorities to upgrade the heritage status of a building on 190 Nathan Road. Photo: Sam Tsang
Conservationists have called for authorities to upgrade the heritage status of a building on 190 Nathan Road. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Fate of World War II spy hub hangs in balance as Hong Kong authorities to review building’s heritage status

  • Antiquities Advisory Board to decide on Thursday whether veranda-style shophouse at No 190 Nathan Road should be reclassified as Grade 1 building
  • Building occupied by Japanese army during second world war, with owner’s sons executed after passing intelligence on occupying forces to British army

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:08pm, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Conservationists have called for authorities to upgrade the heritage status of a building on 190 Nathan Road. Photo: Sam Tsang
Conservationists have called for authorities to upgrade the heritage status of a building on 190 Nathan Road. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE