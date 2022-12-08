Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu has defended his new temporary housing scheme by saying that improving low-income groups’ quality of life is about more than just the numbers amid criticism of its high construction cost. Lawmakers had earlier said “light public housing” flats, new types of transitional homes, would cost more than permanent public units, accusing authorities of not being transparent enough in providing the cost breakdown and design of these new homes. Lee said at a forum on Thursday that while he understood many people used different “mathematical formulas” to determine if the temporary flats were worth the money, such calculations did not take into account the “real hardships” that low-income groups faced daily. “These cold figures have not considered their daily hardships of eating right outside the bathroom, having no separate toilet and kitchen, living with woodlice and cockroaches, while children have never sat on a sofa and don’t have a table at which to do their homework,” Lee told the audience at the economic forum. He said if residents were the ones doing the calculation, he believed they would factor in their adversities, calling that “an experience of flesh and blood”. “They are not bystanders, and might not agree with these ‘cold figures’,” he added. The government had been spending more than HK$100 billion (US$12.8 billion) each year on social welfare to help residents improve their lives, he said, arguing this was the “poverty equation” that light public housing would solve. The Housing Bureau is hoping to secure a HK$32 billion lump-sum grant for 30,000 transitional homes from the legislature in the first quarter of next year, an amount which includes a HK$26.8 billion design and construction fee, meaning that each unit would cost around HK$900,000. Housing minister Winnie Ho Wing-yin, in an explanation to lawmakers, said earlier that constructing the temporary structures would cost HK$20 billion. Buildings with 16 to 18 floors would cost HK$680,000 per unit, similar to the HK$650,000 cost of a permanent public home. She added that flats in low-rise blocks would cost HK$550,000 per unit, which was similar to the cost of transitional flats built by welfare groups. ‘Some temporary public flats could cost more to build than permanent homes’ Echoing Ho’s argument, the city leader on Thursday said it would cost more to build temporary blocks with more than 10 floors because they would require elevators and drilling for the foundations. “What do these light public housing flats represent? They represent standing together with the low-income families, the breakthrough mindset to solve the problem of a difficult living environment … offering residents a choice they didn’t have before,” Lee said. According to his maiden policy address in October, the government aims to reduce waiting time for both permanent and temporary public flats, from the current 5.6 years, to 4½ by the 2026-27 financial year with 30,000 temporary homes constructed in five years.