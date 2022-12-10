Operation Santa Claus beneficiaries with Mark Celenk (centre), general manager of Pacific Place. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Instead of just giving money to charities this year Pacific Place gave their beneficiaries precious memories as well
- Beneficiaries from seven charities got to take pictures with an augmented reality Santa Claus
- The event, which saw participants join the Reindeer Flight Academy, was part of mall’s collaboration with Operation Santa Claus
Operation Santa Claus beneficiaries with Mark Celenk (centre), general manager of Pacific Place. Photo: K. Y. Cheng