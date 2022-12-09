A subcontractor claims it is owed several times the payment it received for the M+ museum’s French oak flooring in its basement. Photo: Getty Images
160 subcontractors owed payments for building of Hong Kong’s M+ museum, with one seeking HK$27 million, court documents reveal
- Subcontractor claims it is owed several times the payment it received for French oak flooring in museum’s basement from subsidiary Blue Poles
- Blue Poles wins interim injunction to temporarily halt winding-up petition proceedings launched by subcontractor
