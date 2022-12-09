The former North Kowloon Magistracy in Shum Shui Po will undergo a four-year renovation and become a centre offering universal legal education. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Former Hong Kong courthouse to become centre for universal legal education after four-year renovation works
- Society of Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention expresses confidence centre will be financially independent three years after opening
- Proposed renovations include exhibits with virtual and augmented reality technologies, as well as ground-floor cafe and restaurant
The former North Kowloon Magistracy in Shum Shui Po will undergo a four-year renovation and become a centre offering universal legal education. Photo: Yik Yeung-man