The former North Kowloon Magistracy in Shum Shui Po will undergo a four-year renovation and become a centre offering universal legal education. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong culture
Hong Kong /  Society

Former Hong Kong courthouse to become centre for universal legal education after four-year renovation works

  • Society of Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention expresses confidence centre will be financially independent three years after opening
  • Proposed renovations include exhibits with virtual and augmented reality technologies, as well as ground-floor cafe and restaurant

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 9:58pm, 9 Dec, 2022

