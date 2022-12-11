Asylum seekers in Hong Kong face an even more uncertain future after legal changes on appeals procedures. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s new policy on court appeals by asylum seekers sparks alarm that many will be sent home to face danger
- Thousands worry about impact of new policy that aims to stop foreigners dragging out legal process
- ‘Overnight change’ criticised for lack of consultation, imposing blanket threat of deportation on all
