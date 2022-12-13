Operation Santa Claus netted half of the funds raised for charity. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong tennis pros serve up a storm for charity, as budding star shines in annual event
- Host of local big hitters including Jack Wong and Maggie Ng were in the spotlight at Chinese Recreation Club Tennis Open 2022
- Organisers donated money for each of the 191 aces served to Operation Santa Claus and Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society Kowloon
