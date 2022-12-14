Children take part in a Christmas workshop with Sino Group executives as part of Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A green Christmas: children upcycle tin cans into tree ornaments, enjoy sustainably sourced food at event hosted by Hong Kong’s Sino Group

  • About 20 children joined holiday workshop and afternoon tea event organised by Sino Group at Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel
  • Imparting knowledge about sustainability to children is essential to inspire them to protect environment early, Sino Group’s Melanie Kwok says

Nadeem Aiman

Updated: 10:00am, 14 Dec, 2022

