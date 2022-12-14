A construction worker died at the United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong after a piece of metal fell on him. Photo: Dickson Lee
Worker crushed to death when large piece of metal falls at Hong Kong construction site
- 55-year-old trapped by piece of metal measuring one by four metres which fell from a height of 1.2 metres
- Latest incident is the city’s second fatal industrial accident within 24 hours
A construction worker died at the United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong after a piece of metal fell on him. Photo: Dickson Lee