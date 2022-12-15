A dock worker died after an inflatable ship fender he was refilling with gas exploded, catapulting him more than 10 metres at a major Hong Kong cargo terminal on Thursday. The 9am incident at the No 8 container terminal in Kwai Chung was the city’s third fatal industrial accident in 48 hours. A preliminary investigation suggested the fender – used to prevent ships from suffering damage while berthing and hitting a seawall or pier – exploded when the 37-year-old worker was refilling it with gas, according to police. A spokeswoman for the force said the man was thrown into the air by the force of the explosion, landing on the ground more than 10 metres away. The worker, who suffered head injuries, was taken to nearby Princess Margaret Hospital, where he later died. The spokeswoman said the case was being treated as an industrial accident and the Labour Department had been informed. The department said it had sent staff to the scene and was conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident. The incident was the city’s third fatal industrial accident within 48 hours. The first happened at a luxury house on Kadoorie Avenue in Kowloon City at 11.39am on Tuesday when a worker, 42, fell off bamboo scaffolding erected around a home undergoing renovation. Emergency workers were called to the scene. Worker killed by falling piece of metal at Hong Kong construction site The man, who suffered head injuries, was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where he died. Police said an initial investigation showed he was responsible for passing bamboo to his colleagues to build scaffolding at the time of the incident. It was his first working day at the site. He was a father of three and a Hong Kong identity card holder of Pakistani origin. On Wednesday, a worker, 55, was crushed to death after a four-metre-long piece of metal fell on him at a Tung Yuen Street construction site in Yau Tong at about 11.30am. Police said the man was dismantling a metal structure at the time. 92 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Hong Kong residential building podium The Hong Kong Construction Industry Employees General Union on Wednesday urged the department to carry out thorough investigations into the causes of the first two incidents and make public the results. The union said the department should learn from each industrial accident and strengthen supervision and inspection work. According to the union, the department was duty-bound to protect the rights and interests of workers, especially in terms of safety, so as to avoid similar accidents from happening.