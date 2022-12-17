HOLF regular volunteer Jo Steed (top centre) guides Deacons staff on decorating flower pots with colourful shells, beads and tiles. Photo: Bharat Khemlani
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Planting love: Hong Kong lawyers jazz up garden at care home for disabled in support of Operation Santa Claus

  • Volunteer activity, on top of donations, part of Deacons’ 12-year-long commitment to fundraising drive organised by Post and RTHK
  • Law firm previously arranged horseback riding for children with Down’s syndrome, painting lessons for drug addicts, and Cantonese opera for deaf adults and children

Cindy Sui

Updated: 10:00am, 17 Dec, 2022

