Young students taking part in the electric vehicle model workshop. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong charity and firm add arts, sustainability twist to STEM education for underprivileged children
- Electric model car-making session is held jointly by Segantii Capital Management and NGO as part of charity campaign Operation Santa Claus
- Young students such as 11-year-old Wong Hau-tung relish chance to explore their creativity through hands-on workshops
