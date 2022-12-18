Young students taking part in the electric vehicle model workshop. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong charity and firm add arts, sustainability twist to STEM education for underprivileged children

  • Electric model car-making session is held jointly by Segantii Capital Management and NGO as part of charity campaign Operation Santa Claus
  • Young students such as 11-year-old Wong Hau-tung relish chance to explore their creativity through hands-on workshops

Carrie Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 18 Dec, 2022

