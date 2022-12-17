Construction trainees observe a moment of silence to mourn deaths in their occupation. Photo: Edmond So
Construction trainees observe a moment of silence to mourn deaths in their occupation. Photo: Edmond So
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Society

Deadly work? Silent tributes for fallen a grim reminder of need for change at Hong Kong’s construction sites, as industry urges safety boost

  • Contractors object to being blamed for mishaps, but union says tight work schedules are an issue
  • ‘Silent tributes’ to dead workers being held at more construction sites to raise safety awareness

Edith Lin

Updated: 3:00pm, 17 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Construction trainees observe a moment of silence to mourn deaths in their occupation. Photo: Edmond So
Construction trainees observe a moment of silence to mourn deaths in their occupation. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE