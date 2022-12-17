Construction trainees observe a moment of silence to mourn deaths in their occupation. Photo: Edmond So
Deadly work? Silent tributes for fallen a grim reminder of need for change at Hong Kong’s construction sites, as industry urges safety boost
- Contractors object to being blamed for mishaps, but union says tight work schedules are an issue
- ‘Silent tributes’ to dead workers being held at more construction sites to raise safety awareness
