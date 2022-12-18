Residents are ready to celebrate the festive season under newly relaxed Covid rules. Photo: Edmond So
A merrier Hong Kong Christmas: brisk bookings for hotel buffets, staycations as residents enjoy relaxed Covid rules
- Prices up because of higher food, transport costs, but some hotels have waiting lists for buffets
- Easing of pandemic rules a boost, but hotels eager for borders with mainland China to reopen fully
Residents are ready to celebrate the festive season under newly relaxed Covid rules. Photo: Edmond So