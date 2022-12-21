Nina Hospitality Group staff and students of Rhenish Church Grace School attend a food upcycling workshop. Photo: Edmond So
Hotel chain gives Hong Kong teens with disabilities tasty lesson on not wasting food and using leftovers
- Nina Hospitality Group gives 11 youngsters from Rhenish Church Grace School memorable Christmas experience
- Hotel has been working with Operation Santa Claus for seven years to provide money for charities and engage with their beneficiaries
