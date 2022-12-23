A major conglomerate in Hong Kong has renewed its initiative to fund charitable projects and drive lasting positive changes for those in need after its launch last year. The charities supported by the Swire Pacific initiative TrustTomorrow, launched under its philanthropic arm Swire Trust, included two – the Zubin Mahtani Gidumal Foundation and Integrated Brilliant Education Ltd (IBEL) – whose projects were selected this year by Operation Santa Claus (OSC) for funding. Swire has supported OSC, an annual fundraising initiative held by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK, for more than 25 years. Since 1988, OSC has raised HK$353 million (US$45 million) to support the community through 323 charitable projects. This year, its 35th anniversary, OSC is funding 15 projects of worthy causes. Zubin aims to improve the lives of Hong Kong’s ethnic minority residents, including through a project funded by OSC to help children who are suspected or diagnosed with special educational needs and their families with individualised guidance and 10 free therapy sessions. Bank staff in Hong Kong give back to community in costumed charity auction TrustTomorrow partnered with Zubin by supporting home visits for ethnic minority families in Tung Chung to ensure their needs are met, and providing scholarships for high potential youth from underprivileged families and training them to be community volunteers. “The objective is not just about helping ethnic minorities in Tung Chung but also empowering them to serve others,” said James Tong Wai-pong, director of public affairs at John Swire & Sons (HK) Ltd. Since 2016, Swire has been supporting IBEL and its initiative TrustTomorrow has strengthened that collaboration by funding the operation of its regular education centre, which provides daily support to Hong Kong’s underserved and educationally marginalised non-Chinese-speaking children with after-school homework help, Chinese classes and extracurricular activities. In addition to its partnership with OSC, the company in 2021 injected HK$150 million into Swire Trust to not only support the different registered NGO partners that it has been aiding over the years in the areas of education, marine conservation and the arts, but assist more groups that provide help where it is most needed in the community. With the HK$150 million funding, TrustTomorrow has supported over 60 community projects as well as pandemic relief programmes, benefiting more than 1.6 million people, according to Tong. “TrustTomorrow’s vision is to inject hope and positivity to the Hong Kong community. It reflects Swire’s ongoing commitment of giving back to the community and long-term confidence in the future of Hong Kong,” Tong said. “We are committed to serving this city that in turn has helped us thrive.” TrustTomorrow also carries out community projects aimed at creating a lasting impact to the needy and the community at large, including vocational training for students in the fields of engineering, aviation, logistics and services, and hospitality. It also provides tuition and performance opportunities for young musicians, as well as support for groups that help the youth, elderly, non-Chinese-speaking children and families in Tung Chung. “Giving back to the community has always been in Swire DNA,” Tong said. KPMG China volunteers use their time and skills to empower Hong Kong’s children Tong added that TrustTomorrow’s goal was to not only support the community, it was to inspire individuals to help each other, to create “a ripple effect of kindness”. To do this, it launched the Changemaker series in June to celebrate the passionate and dedicated individuals who work behind the scenes to help others. Short videos showcasing these Changemakers’ efforts are posted on its social media platforms in the hope of spreading their spirit of giving. For more information on this year’s OSC beneficiaries, please click here .