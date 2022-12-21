The fire broke out in a building in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Facebook
3 Hongkongers rescue 65-year-old worker from fire in flat, suffer head burns after braving flames in morning blaze
- The three men were working in an adjacent building in Sham Shui Po when the fire broke out
- Police are also investigating an unrelated incident of suspected arson aboard a barge at a cargo handling area in Yau Ma Tei in the early hours of Wednesday morning
The fire broke out in a building in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Facebook