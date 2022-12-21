The fire broke out in a building in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Facebook
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

3 Hongkongers rescue 65-year-old worker from fire in flat, suffer head burns after braving flames in morning blaze

  • The three men were working in an adjacent building in Sham Shui Po when the fire broke out
  • Police are also investigating an unrelated incident of suspected arson aboard a barge at a cargo handling area in Yau Ma Tei in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:53pm, 21 Dec, 2022

