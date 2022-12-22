Gokul Laroia, CEO Asia-Pacific of Morgan Stanley, with some of the cakes made to raise funds for Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Edmond So
Gokul Laroia, CEO Asia-Pacific of Morgan Stanley, with some of the cakes made to raise funds for Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong society
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Society

Operation Santa Claus: Morgan Stanley breaks fundraising record again

  • Investment bank raises HK$5.4 million for annual charity campaign run by South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK
  • Regional head Gokul Laroia says bank ‘very proud’ to have partnered with Operation Santa Claus for 26 years

Carrie Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 22 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Gokul Laroia, CEO Asia-Pacific of Morgan Stanley, with some of the cakes made to raise funds for Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Edmond So
Gokul Laroia, CEO Asia-Pacific of Morgan Stanley, with some of the cakes made to raise funds for Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE