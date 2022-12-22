Gokul Laroia, CEO Asia-Pacific of Morgan Stanley, with some of the cakes made to raise funds for Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Edmond So
Operation Santa Claus: Morgan Stanley breaks fundraising record again
- Investment bank raises HK$5.4 million for annual charity campaign run by South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK
- Regional head Gokul Laroia says bank ‘very proud’ to have partnered with Operation Santa Claus for 26 years
