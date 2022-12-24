The tour includes an exhibition on Hakka life and the traditional culture of seven villages in the New Territories. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Signing off on a good cause: Chinachem Group holds Central Market tour for children with hearing needs as part of Operation Santa Claus
- Company manages revitalised venue and arranged for sign-language interpreters for visitors, who are SLCO Community Resources users
- Purpose of visit to allow children to visit ‘playground for all’ and ‘understand the importance of preserving tangible and intangible cultural heritage’
