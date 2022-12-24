Top choices for children include book vouchers, rice cookers and electric kettles. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Top choices for children include book vouchers, rice cookers and electric kettles. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong society
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Society

Dear Santa, can I have a rice cooker please? Hong Kong’s children in need make practical choices in NGO’s annual gift drive

  • Top choices for 3,600 children include book vouchers, school shoes and electric kettles, not toys
  • SoCO has raised HK$800,000 for annual gift project so far, less than last year’s HK$1 million

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 12:00pm, 24 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Top choices for children include book vouchers, rice cookers and electric kettles. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Top choices for children include book vouchers, rice cookers and electric kettles. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE