Top choices for children include book vouchers, rice cookers and electric kettles. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Dear Santa, can I have a rice cooker please? Hong Kong’s children in need make practical choices in NGO’s annual gift drive
- Top choices for 3,600 children include book vouchers, school shoes and electric kettles, not toys
- SoCO has raised HK$800,000 for annual gift project so far, less than last year’s HK$1 million
Top choices for children include book vouchers, rice cookers and electric kettles. Photo: Yik Yeung-man