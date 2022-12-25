A guide dog training demonstration by the Hong Kong Seeing Eye Dog Training School. Photo: Edmond So
A guide dog training demonstration by the Hong Kong Seeing Eye Dog Training School. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong society
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Society

Guide dogs change lives of visually impaired in Hong Kong, but still barred from some restaurants, public transport

  • Seeing Eye Dog Services opens school to train canines and match them with users free of charge
  • Charity wants more done to establish role of guide dogs and improve knowledge of how they help residents in need

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 8:30am, 25 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A guide dog training demonstration by the Hong Kong Seeing Eye Dog Training School. Photo: Edmond So
A guide dog training demonstration by the Hong Kong Seeing Eye Dog Training School. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE