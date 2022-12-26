Medical professionals sell tasty sweet treats, all in the name of charity. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong charity drive reveals dietitians make great brownies as hospital raises money for Operation Santa Claus

  • Dietitians take break from calorie calculations to turn hands to making sweet treats as part of charity event at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital
  • Medical professionals compete in contest to make tallest edible Christmas tree, with sponsorship money going to Operation Santa Claus

Carrie Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 26 Dec, 2022

