A 61-year-old father has died after he and his son, 18, were reported missing on a hill walk. Photo: Handout
Christmas Day tragedy as Hong Kong father dies after hike with teenage son
- Father, 61, found unconscious and rushed to hospital in Government Flying Service helicopter, but pronounced dead by doctors
- Man and 18-year-old son, who is moderately intellectually challenged, reported missing after they were hours overdue on return home
A 61-year-old father has died after he and his son, 18, were reported missing on a hill walk. Photo: Handout