A 61-year-old father has died after he and his son, 18, were reported missing on a hill walk. Photo: Handout
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Christmas Day tragedy as Hong Kong father dies after hike with teenage son

  • Father, 61, found unconscious and rushed to hospital in Government Flying Service helicopter, but pronounced dead by doctors
  • Man and 18-year-old son, who is moderately intellectually challenged, reported missing after they were hours overdue on return home

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 10:47pm, 25 Dec, 2022

