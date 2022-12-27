Hong Kong’s Hash House Harriers dress up as Kriss Kringle and run to raise money for charity. Photo: Bharat Khemlani
Hong Kong fun runners raise money for a good cause, all while dressed as Santa Claus
- City’s Hash House Harriers clubs band together for festive non-competitive running event to raise money for Operation Santa Claus
- Organisers held seven races spanning from December 5 to 11, with big final taking place on peaks near Yau Tong
Hong Kong’s Hash House Harriers dress up as Kriss Kringle and run to raise money for charity. Photo: Bharat Khemlani