Santa Claus hands out presents to children at the Fire and Ambulance Services Academy in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Handout
Santa Claus teams up with Hong Kong firefighters to deliver an unforgettable Christmas for charity fundraiser beneficiaries
- Firefighters host visitors from Operation Santa Claus beneficiaries at Fire and Ambulance Services Academy, with Kriss Kringle showing up to deliver presents
- Hong Kong’s Fire Services Department also raised more than HK$860,000 as part of its first year of taking part in the OSC fundraising drive
