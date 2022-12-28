Santa Claus hands out presents to children at the Fire and Ambulance Services Academy in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Handout
Operation Santa Claus
Hong Kong / Society

Santa Claus teams up with Hong Kong firefighters to deliver an unforgettable Christmas for charity fundraiser beneficiaries

  • Firefighters host visitors from Operation Santa Claus beneficiaries at Fire and Ambulance Services Academy, with Kriss Kringle showing up to deliver presents
  • Hong Kong’s Fire Services Department also raised more than HK$860,000 as part of its first year of taking part in the OSC fundraising drive

Carrie Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 28 Dec, 2022

