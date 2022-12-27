Hong Kong is looking to adjust its PCR testing requirements for all arrivals. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong ‘to adjust Covid-19 PCR testing rules’ to reduce disparity in entry curbs between mainland Chinese and other arrivals
- Insider says authorities looking into ‘minimising’ number of polymerase chain reaction tests for all arrivals, with health minister gathering relevant scientific data
- Covid policy rollback on mainland does not contradict Hong Kong leader’s earlier call for steady reopening of border, source adds
