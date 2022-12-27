Hong Kong is looking to adjust its PCR testing requirements for all arrivals. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong ‘to adjust Covid-19 PCR testing rules’ to reduce disparity in entry curbs between mainland Chinese and other arrivals

  • Insider says authorities looking into ‘minimising’ number of polymerase chain reaction tests for all arrivals, with health minister gathering relevant scientific data
  • Covid policy rollback on mainland does not contradict Hong Kong leader’s earlier call for steady reopening of border, source adds

Chris LauLilian Cheng
Chris Lau Lilian Cheng and Emily Hung

Updated: 4:12pm, 27 Dec, 2022

