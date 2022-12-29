The Santa Con charity event at the BACI Trattoria & Bar of the Lan Kwai Fong Group. Photo: Edmond So
Happy hour for a cause: Hong Kong bar donates half of drinks revenue to fundraising drive in Christmas charity event
- Lan Kwai Fong Group’s BACI Trattoria & Bar raises funds for a good cause at its Santa Con charity event
- ‘At this joyous occasion, we hope to help more people, bring them love and happiness,’ says Susanne Ching from the group
The Santa Con charity event at the BACI Trattoria & Bar of the Lan Kwai Fong Group. Photo: Edmond So