Maxim’s staff and volunteers join hands to support Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Bharat Khemlani
Goodie bags, Christmas Angels and donations: how catering giant Maxim’s Group is ‘spreading the love’ in Hong Kong
- Maxim’s Group will donate part of its revenue from selected Christmas offerings to Operation Santa Claus and has been supporting the charity drive for 15 years in a row
- Donations include 10 per cent of sales of Christmas suckling pig sets at group’s Chinese restaurants
Maxim’s staff and volunteers join hands to support Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Bharat Khemlani