Maxim’s staff and volunteers join hands to support Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Bharat Khemlani
Maxim’s staff and volunteers join hands to support Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Bharat Khemlani
Hong Kong society
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Society

Goodie bags, Christmas Angels and donations: how catering giant Maxim’s Group is ‘spreading the love’ in Hong Kong

  • Maxim’s Group will donate part of its revenue from selected Christmas offerings to Operation Santa Claus and has been supporting the charity drive for 15 years in a row
  • Donations include 10 per cent of sales of Christmas suckling pig sets at group’s Chinese restaurants

Carrie Lee

Updated: 10:45am, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Maxim’s staff and volunteers join hands to support Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Bharat Khemlani
Maxim’s staff and volunteers join hands to support Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Bharat Khemlani
READ FULL ARTICLE