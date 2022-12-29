Yeung Ming-hon was the last survivor of the Battle of Hong Kong still residing in the city. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Battle of Hong Kong survivor dies: Yeung Ming-hon, 99, was a first-year medical student when he was told to volunteer

  • Field Ambulance Corps volunteer was captured by Japanese invaders and made to do manual labour
  • WWII survivor completed his medical studies and became a prominent anaesthetist at private hospitals

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 7:00pm, 29 Dec, 2022

