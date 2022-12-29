A proposed split of 70-30 between public and private flats for three artificial islands has not been confirmed, development minister Bernadette Linn says. Photo: Martin Chan
‘Too early’ to decide public and private housing ratio for Hong Kong’s artificial islands off Lantau
- Proposed split of 70-30 between public and private flats for the reclamation project has not been confirmed, city’s development minister Bernadette Linn says
- Lawmaker asks Linn whether having public flats account for 70 per cent of housing supply is a ‘mismatch’ in new plan for central business district near Kau Yi Chau
