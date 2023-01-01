The Society for Community Organization and the Children’s Rights Association have released a report on child poverty in Hong Kong. Photo: Emily Hung
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

New home for new year: underprivileged Hong Kong youth call for authorities to tackle housing shortage, increase payouts from subsidies

  • NGO poll of 5,000 youngsters rates government performance as 19 out of 100, with respondents saying housing shortage is top concern
  • School students from impoverished households speak out about cramped living conditions, impact of low income

Emily Hung

Updated: 10:06pm, 1 Jan, 2023

