Nineteen spartan stone cabins form the Lantau Mountain Camp, which dots the ridge between Sunset Peak and Yi Tung Shan. Photo: Daniel Suen
Hong Kong hideaway: Chinese University conservation team to study Lantau’s rustic century-old stone cabins

  • Team gets HK$12.5 million grant to research mountain camp’s history, educate the public and restore cabins
  • Several cabins belong to private owners, and tight-knit community is particular about new buyers

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Jan, 2023

