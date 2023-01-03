Nineteen spartan stone cabins form the Lantau Mountain Camp, which dots the ridge between Sunset Peak and Yi Tung Shan. Photo: Daniel Suen
Hong Kong hideaway: Chinese University conservation team to study Lantau’s rustic century-old stone cabins
- Team gets HK$12.5 million grant to research mountain camp’s history, educate the public and restore cabins
- Several cabins belong to private owners, and tight-knit community is particular about new buyers
