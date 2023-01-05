The housing Authority may need to ask the government for funding to build the planned number of flats in the second half of the coming decade. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s Housing Authority may need government money to build flats in second half of coming decade as construction costs increase

  • Housing Authority says it has enough capital to build 94,000 flats planned for the first half of the coming decade
  • In the second half of decade the number of units set to be constructed doubles and authority warns it may need funding

Edith Lin

Updated: 4:29pm, 5 Jan, 2023

