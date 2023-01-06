Time slots for cross-border travel on the days leading up to Lunar New Year were almost fully booked by Friday noon, with the Hong Kong government revealing that more than 286,000 residents had registered for visits to mainland China by 8am. Tens of thousands of residents flocked to a new online booking platform to register hours after the city’s leader announced details of border-crossing arrangements on Thursday. From Sunday, 50,000 travellers a day will be allowed to use land checkpoints at the Lok Ma Chau railway station, Man Kam To and the Shenzhen Bay Port to cross the border without the need to undergo quarantine after reserving a spot online. A daily quota of 1,000 will also apply to drivers and passengers of private and rental cars who use the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge . <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Residents can choose morning, afternoon or night slots at all four available land ports from January 8 until March 4. An equal number of places will be available to those seeking to go from the mainland to Hong Kong, with the Shenzhen government operating the reservation system. But the quotas will not apply to travellers entering the mainland via the airport, two ferry terminals and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge shuttle buses, traffic the government estimated would initially amount to about 10,000 people a day. Neither will the system track residents making the return journey home in either direction. 60,000 travellers expected each way between Hong Kong, mainland China every day According to the Post’s observations, afternoon slots are more popular for the four checkpoints available for booking. Those for the Shenzhen Bay and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (Zhuhai) ports were fully booked from January 19 to January 21, the day before Lunar New Year. Afternoon bookings were also unavailable for Zhuhai on January 18 as well. As for morning slots, travel via the Shenzhen Bay and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (Zhuhai) ports were full for the two days before Lunar New Year. Shenzhen Bay Port was full for morning travel on January 19 as well. All time slots at the Lok Ma Chau and Man Kam To checkpoints were still available for booking as of 1pm on Friday. Hong Kong business bodies start to plan mainland China trips as border reopens Separately, the reservation system for Shenzhen entry to the city began operating at 9am on Friday. Mainland residents could log into the system via communication platform WeChat to book time slots for the coming week. Travellers from both sides must produce a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken within the past 48 hours, although they are not required to fulfil any vaccination requirements. Lawmakers applauded the number and distribution of time slots, but called on the authorities to raise the quota after Lunar New Year and speed up the reopening of high-speed rail services and the Lo Wu port. Executive councillor and commerce sector lawmaker Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung called the cross-border travel arrangements “a great gift from the central government” and said he hoped there could be 100,000 quota slots a day after Lunar New Year. “When the high-speed rail resumes services, the number of quotas will have to be raised anyway. The 60,000 quota is fine for now,” Lam said. Hong Kong booking system for cross-border trips crashes in first hour of launch, but recovers Lawmaker Ben Chan Han-pan also hoped for more quota slots, adding that he was confident there would not be a mad dash to cross the border upon Sunday’s reopening. “Given that the pandemic is still a concern on the mainland, I believe people won’t rush to head there at once, travellers will mainly be those needing to sort out urgent matters or reunite with their families,” Chan said. But lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun said travellers seeking to enter Guangzhou lacked convenient travel options as the high-speed rail service had yet to resume. He also questioned why Lo Wu could not operate with limited capacity to cope with demand. “A week’s wait for the high-speed rail to reopen will involve around 100,000 passengers, according to pre-pandemic estimates of around 20,000 travellers per day, that’s a large demand,” Tien said. Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung on Thursday said the high-speed rail would reopen no later than January 15, as the service needed trials after a three-year hiatus. The Lo Wu checkpoint, under renovation, remains closed. The MTR Corporation will deploy about 100 additional staff at the Lok Ma Chau railway station while running Admiralty-bound trains every four to eight minutes most of the day from Sunday, according to Cheung Chi-keung, the company’s cross-boundary segment chief. Hong Kong government advisers ‘split’ over vaccine requirement for travellers Preparatory work at the railway station was in full force on Friday, with technical staff testing ticket turnstiles and shopkeepers cleaning outlets before restocking empty shelves. But some shops remain shut. Normal travel over the border has been suspended for almost three years, with only a few thousand permitted to cross each day, compared with an average of roughly 200,000 to 300,000 each day before the pandemic struck. Additional reporting by Kahon Chan