Cardinal Joseph Zen (left) with Pope Francis and Reverend Carlos Cheung. Photo: Facebook
Cardinal Joseph Zen (left) with Pope Francis and Reverend Carlos Cheung. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s Cardinal Joseph Zen granted private audience with Pope Francis in Vatican following funeral of Benedict XVI

  • Cardinal, who is under investigation for alleged collusion with foreign forces, had been given permission by court to travel to Rome to attend funeral
  • Meeting reportedly took place on Friday afternoon at Santa Marta, the Pope’s residence in the Vatican

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 10:41pm, 7 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Cardinal Joseph Zen (left) with Pope Francis and Reverend Carlos Cheung. Photo: Facebook
Cardinal Joseph Zen (left) with Pope Francis and Reverend Carlos Cheung. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE