Cardinal Joseph Zen (left) with Pope Francis and Reverend Carlos Cheung. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong’s Cardinal Joseph Zen granted private audience with Pope Francis in Vatican following funeral of Benedict XVI
- Cardinal, who is under investigation for alleged collusion with foreign forces, had been given permission by court to travel to Rome to attend funeral
- Meeting reportedly took place on Friday afternoon at Santa Marta, the Pope’s residence in the Vatican
Cardinal Joseph Zen (left) with Pope Francis and Reverend Carlos Cheung. Photo: Facebook