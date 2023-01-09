Canada’s policies for Hongkongers target young people, recent graduates and those who study there. Photo: Shutterstock
Canada targets Hong Kong’s young and well-educated, grants 1,700 permanent residence and 33,000 work, study permits under new migration schemes
- ‘Extensive efforts’ to lure young Hongkongers pay off as Canada issues over 17,000 open work permits
- More than nine in 10 who sought PR relied on their Canadian educational qualifications to apply
