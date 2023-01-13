Hong Kong authorities say transgender people have to follow the gender displayed on their identity cards when using public toilets. Photo: Shutterstock
Transgender man fears prosecution every time he accesses public toilet, Hong Kong court hears in legal challenge over use of medical certificate
- Transgender man ‘K’ avoids going to male public toilets, thinking he may face prosecution due to female gender displayed on his identity card, court hears
- He wants government to let him access male public toilets by recognising his medical certificate, which points to his gender dysphoria
