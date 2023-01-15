Hong Kong migrants are pushing up property prices in the UK as they compete with local buyers for homes near good schools. Photo: Reuters
British National (Overseas) passport
Hong Kong / Society

Hong Kong migrants choosing new homes near good schools drive up property prices in some UK cities

  • Hongkongers used to buy UK property mainly for investment, but now they want family homes to live in
  • Locals like homes near good schools too, but Hongkongers ‘do research and buy when kids are small’

Laura Westbrook

Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Jan, 2023

